Chick-fil-A Releases Statement On Suspicious Mobile App Activity

A handful of Chick-fil-A customers have recently reported fraudulent activity on their Chick-fil-A One accounts. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia-based fast food chain released a statement regarding the unusual activity to ensure that the issues were not internal.

Chick-fil-A News took to Twitter to share a the official statement from Chick-fil-A Inc. encompassing the suspicious activity.

"Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers' Chick-fil-A One accounts. While we are still investigating what happened and how certain customers became subject to this fraudulent activity, this is not due to a compromise of Chick-fil-A Inc.'s internal systems. Chick-fil-A is committed to protecting our customers data and we are working quickly to resolve the issue. Please reach out to Chick-fil-A CARES online or by calling 1-866-232-2040," the statement read.