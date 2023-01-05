Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals 'Self-Esteem Struggles' As Britney Spears' Sister

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about her experience being the younger sister of pop legend Britney Spears. As a competitor on the newly released survival series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Zoey 101 star broke down into tears while discussing her older sister.

“Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young,” she said per Billboard. “I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”She continued, saying she "struggle[s] with self-esteem all the time,” noting that she wishes to have her “own identity” and “be seen as [her] own person” instead of living in the pop star's shadow.

Over the past year, Jamie Lynn and Britney have had a strained relationship as the "Toxic" singer called out her younger sister for not helping her break from her 13-year-long conservatorship placed on her by their father, Jamie Spears.

As 2022 came to a close, fans were shocked after Britney shared an unexpected post praising Jamie Lynn. "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!" she wrote alongside a reposted photo of Jamie Lynn playing the guitar.

You can catch Jamie Lynn on Special Forces Wednesdays at 8:00 P.M. ET on Fox.