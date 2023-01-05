Miley Cyrus Reveals New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' Is Coming Soon

Miley Cyrus officially has new music on the way, and her album is set to come out sooner than you think!

The "Midnight Sky" singer took to social media on Thursday (January 5) to announce her long-awaited eighty studio album, a follow-up to 2020's rock-heavy Plastic Hearts. In a post on Instagram, Cyrus shared that her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, will come out March 10, giving fans enough time to add what's bound to be some bangers to their summer listening playlists.

"Endless Summer Vacation. The Album. March 10," she wrote alongside a photo of her dangling from a bar, looking stunning in a black bodysuit, stiletto heels and matching black sunglasses in front of a blue background.