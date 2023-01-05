Miley Cyrus Reveals New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' Is Coming Soon
By Sarah Tate
January 5, 2023
Miley Cyrus officially has new music on the way, and her album is set to come out sooner than you think!
The "Midnight Sky" singer took to social media on Thursday (January 5) to announce her long-awaited eighty studio album, a follow-up to 2020's rock-heavy Plastic Hearts. In a post on Instagram, Cyrus shared that her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, will come out March 10, giving fans enough time to add what's bound to be some bangers to their summer listening playlists.
"Endless Summer Vacation. The Album. March 10," she wrote alongside a photo of her dangling from a bar, looking stunning in a black bodysuit, stiletto heels and matching black sunglasses in front of a blue background.
Fans won't even have to wait that long to hear some of the tunes as Cyrus' new single "Flowers" is set to drop January 13. Many have already pored over teasers of the upcoming music video and some eagle-eyed fans believe Cyrus shades ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
The new album announcement is hot off the heels of her star-studded New Year's Eve celebration, which she hosted alongside godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton. Before the big night, Cyrus revealed the hilarious way she made Parton "clutch her pearls," joking that "she acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine."