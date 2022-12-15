Miley Cyrus Reveals If She'd Play Dolly Parton In A Biopic

Would Miley Cyrus play her real-life godmother Dolly Parton in a future biopic? The pop star recently contemplated that question and had the best answer. "Me and Dolly have never really spoken, honestly, about me playing Dolly because I feel like I'm already doing it," Cyrus told E! News in a December 15th interview.

"I don't know what they're gonna do to me," she joked. "I'm sucked, I'm tucked and plucked, just like she taught me." While it doesn't sound like Miley's too keen on portraying the Country music legend in a film, fans will get to see the two together for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC.

In a previous interview with the outlet, Miley said this year's show could "not be more different" than last year's show with co-host Pete Davidson. She went on to share, "Because we do something similar, we get to do a really different show than we did last year. And that's what me and Lorne [Michaels] really want is every year, to do it in a way that's exactly what you want, but not what you would expect," Miley teased.

In other news, Miley just recently celebrated her 30th birthday. "30. Thankful for all the love and kind birthday wishes," she captioned a stunning photo of her from her party. Her NYE co-host also gave her a shout out on social media on the special day. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Dolly wrote on Twitter. "I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!"

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is set to air live from Miami, Florida, on NBC and streaming on Peacock. It’s set to kick off on Saturday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m. and run until 12:30 a.m. ET.