See Jessica Simpson Rock Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket At 42

Simpson's celebrity friends also took to comments to react to her donning her old jacket. "U go girl," wrote actress Sharon Stone. Fellow 2000s queen, Paris Hilton, who just recently announced her comeback to music, left a heart eyes emoji on the photo.

Late last year, Simpson made headlines due to fans being concerned about her well-being after she shared an online ad that many believed featured her acting strange. The ad was for Pottery Barn Kids and featured Simpson showing off her 3-year-old daughter Birdie's room. Fans took to the comments to point out that the star sounded like she was struggling to get out her words.

Days later, Simpson posted a clip of herself singing in her studio with a lengthy caption about how "peoples' comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging." While she didn't directly address people's concerns she did offer some insight into her personal life. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she wrote in the caption. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined."