TakeOff's Alleged Murderer Released From Jail After Posting $1 Million Bond

Texas law states that bond is not supposed to be used to hold someone but rather to ensure that the defendant will return to court. As a part of his bond requirements, he's not allowed to leave his parent's home on the east side of Houston and cannot have any contact with TakeOff's family.



In addition to the payment, Clark also surrendered his passport. During a second attempt to bring down her client's bail amount, the judge noted that Clark was still considered a flight risk. That's because the suspect was caught with wads of cash and an expedited passport when police arrested him last month. He was reportedly heading to Mexico, but his lawyer claimed that he cancelled the trip before he was arrested.



The 33-year-old DJ pleaded not guilty after police pinned the death of the Migos rapper on him. He was arrested a few days after a second suspect Cameron Joshua was also apprehended in connection to the shooting. Clark is due back in court in March.

