TakeOff's Alleged Murderer Released From Jail After Posting $1 Million Bond
By Tony M. Centeno
January 5, 2023
The man who's been charged with murdering TakeOff will wait for his trial at home after he was released from jail.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, January 5, Patrick Clark posted his $1 million bond and was released from the Harris County Jail in Downtown Houston. His bail was originally set at $2 million. However, Clark's attorney Letitia Quinones convinced a judge that the amount was way too excessive and unconstitutional in Texas. She got it brought down to $1 million. Clark's legal team had been working to get the price knocked down to $300,000, but was denied.
Texas law states that bond is not supposed to be used to hold someone but rather to ensure that the defendant will return to court. As a part of his bond requirements, he's not allowed to leave his parent's home on the east side of Houston and cannot have any contact with TakeOff's family.
In addition to the payment, Clark also surrendered his passport. During a second attempt to bring down her client's bail amount, the judge noted that Clark was still considered a flight risk. That's because the suspect was caught with wads of cash and an expedited passport when police arrested him last month. He was reportedly heading to Mexico, but his lawyer claimed that he cancelled the trip before he was arrested.
The 33-year-old DJ pleaded not guilty after police pinned the death of the Migos rapper on him. He was arrested a few days after a second suspect Cameron Joshua was also apprehended in connection to the shooting. Clark is due back in court in March.