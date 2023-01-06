Cheat Codes teamed up with global icon Dolly Parton on one of their latest collaborations, “Bets on Us,” which is part of an upcoming album with more than a dozen tracks that feature some of country’s biggest stars.

One Night in Nashville — Presented By Cheat Codes is set to release at the end of the month. Other country artists joining Cheat Codes — the trio made up of Trevor Dahl, KEVI & Matthew Russell — on the project include Lady A, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lee Brice, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Matt Stell, Jimmie Allen and more.

“Having Dolly on this album is so surreal and a full circle moment for me personally,” Russell said in a statement on Friday (January 6). “As someone who grew up in the Midwest my family and I would go to her event in the Great Smokey Mountains. Her larger than life photos were everywhere and now having song with one of the biggest music legends of all time and especially in the county space is incredible.”

Parton, who has previously debuted cross-genre collaborations and even crossed into Dance and EDM with the “Jolene (Destructo Remix)” and other tracks, added: “I love how ‘Bets on Us’ turned out with Cheat Codes. When I heard this song, I felt like I could contribute something special."

Cheat Codes explained that the cross-genre album is two years in the making, after they began with one song and quickly escalated to 14. One Night in Nashville — Presented By Cheat Codes is set to release on January 27. See the track list below, and listen to “Bets on Us,” featuring Parton, here: