Dolly Parton Joins Cheat Codes On Star-Studded Cross-Genre Project
By Kelly Fisher
January 6, 2023
Cheat Codes teamed up with global icon Dolly Parton on one of their latest collaborations, “Bets on Us,” which is part of an upcoming album with more than a dozen tracks that feature some of country’s biggest stars.
One Night in Nashville — Presented By Cheat Codes is set to release at the end of the month. Other country artists joining Cheat Codes — the trio made up of Trevor Dahl, KEVI & Matthew Russell — on the project include Lady A, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lee Brice, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Matt Stell, Jimmie Allen and more.
“Having Dolly on this album is so surreal and a full circle moment for me personally,” Russell said in a statement on Friday (January 6). “As someone who grew up in the Midwest my family and I would go to her event in the Great Smokey Mountains. Her larger than life photos were everywhere and now having song with one of the biggest music legends of all time and especially in the county space is incredible.”
Parton, who has previously debuted cross-genre collaborations and even crossed into Dance and EDM with the “Jolene (Destructo Remix)” and other tracks, added: “I love how ‘Bets on Us’ turned out with Cheat Codes. When I heard this song, I felt like I could contribute something special."
Cheat Codes explained that the cross-genre album is two years in the making, after they began with one song and quickly escalated to 14. One Night in Nashville — Presented By Cheat Codes is set to release on January 27. See the track list below, and listen to “Bets on Us,” featuring Parton, here:
- Cheat Codes & Lady A – Something’s Coming [Songwriters: Lawrent, Colton Avery]
- Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson – I Remember [Songwriters: Matt McGinn, Russell Dickerson, Alysa Vanderheym, Chris Ryan, Logan Turner, Cheat Codes]
- Cheat Codes & MacKenzie Porter – One Night Left [Songwriters: Matt McGinn, Josh Kerr, Parker Welling, Cheat Codes]
- Cheat Codes & Brett Young – Hurt That You Gave Me [Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Tommy Lee James, Michael Matosic, Cheat Codes]
- Cheat Codes & Mitchell Tenpenny – What’s It Gonna Take [Songwriters: Mitchell Tenpenny, Aaron Gillespie, Nick Bailey, Kyle Fishman, Andy Albert, Cheat Codes]
- Cheat Codes & Lee Brice & Lindsay Ell – How Do You Love [Songwriters: Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell, Eric Aukoustics, Corey Blount, Saint Fleur, Celeste, Jordi & Jan – Bail Bandits, Danielle Alisa Poppitt, Sam James, Thom Bridges, Orianthi, Ernest Osei, Cheat Codes]
- Cheat Codes & Dolly Parton – Bets On Us [Songwriters: Cleo Tighe, James Newman, Ubizz, Cutfather]
- Cheat Codes & Nate Smith – You Ain’t Been In Love [Songwriters: Nate Smith, Zach Abend, Andy Albert, Blake Pendergrass]
- Cheat Codes – Sippin’ [Songwriters: Douglas Andrew, Henry Panton, Philip Peter, Dudley Panton, Oliver David, Hugh Daldry]
- Cheat Codes & Little Big Town & Bryn Christopher – Never Love You Again [Songwriters: Duck Blackwell, Bryn Christopher, Andrew Jackson, Cheat Codes]
- Cheat Codes & Maddie & Tae – Already Hungover [Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, David Garcia, Amy Allen, Cheat Codes]
- Cheat Codes & Adam Doleac – We’ll Break Up [Songwriters: Adam Doleac, Trevor Dahl, Kevin Bard, Aukoustics, Embody, Fred Wilhelm]
- Cheat Codes & Matt Stell – When You Know [Songwriters: Matt Stell, Michael Jade, Pete Good, Cheat Codes]
- Cheat Codes & Jimmie Allen – Lose You [Songwriters: Jimmie Allen, Josh Hoge, Nick Bailey, Kyle Fishman, Levon Grey, Cheat Codes]
- BONUS: Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson & Dixie D’Amelio – I Remember
- [Songwriters: Matt McGinn, Russell Dickerson, Alysa Vanderheym, Chris Ryan, Logan Turner, Cheat Codes]