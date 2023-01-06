North West Transforms Into Dad Kanye West In New TikTok

Kim recently opened up about how she's dealing with her ex-husband's online behavior while co-parenting their four children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. "I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids as long as they can have that. That's what I would want for them. If they don't know the things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s--- that they're not ready to deal with," she said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December.

The former couple also finalized their divorce in the final months of 2022. They reached an agreement that calls for Ye paying $200,000 a month for child support and "equal access" to their four children. Kim K has the kids 80% of the time, Page Six reported.