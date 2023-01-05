Watch Kim Kardashian & North Adorably Dance To This Taylor Swift Classic
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 5, 2023
It looks like Kim Kardashian and North West are spending some quality mother-daughter bonding time. The Kardashians star and her eldest daughter took to their joint TikTok account to share a sweet video of them dancing to a Taylor Swift classic.
Using a filter that puts North's favorite character Kuromi from the Hello Kitty franchise in their eyes, the two danced around in matching white zip-up hoodies to Swift's 2014 smash hit "Shake It Off." The sweet video is just one of the many TikToks that the two share on their joint account which is full of silly videos of the Kardashians trying out trends going viral on the social media app.
Last year, fans enjoyed countless hilarious TikToks from North and her famous mom. Before 2022 came to an end, North shared a rare video with her younger sister Chicago. "Turning my sister to me," she wrote in the caption. The short video features Chicago running out from behind a corner wearing a full Batgirl costume. She then returns wearing an outfit styled by her sister. The makeover included sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts with the Rolling Stones logo, and a black purse that almost hit the floor as the 4-year-old tried to wear it.
North also teamed up with pop sensation Lizzo for a fun TikTok last year. The pair teamed up for an epic dance collab after the youngster attended the "About Damn Time" singer's Los Angeles concert with her mom and best friend, Ryan.