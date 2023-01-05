Watch Kim Kardashian & North Adorably Dance To This Taylor Swift Classic

It looks like Kim Kardashian and North West are spending some quality mother-daughter bonding time. The Kardashians star and her eldest daughter took to their joint TikTok account to share a sweet video of them dancing to a Taylor Swift classic.

Using a filter that puts North's favorite character Kuromi from the Hello Kitty franchise in their eyes, the two danced around in matching white zip-up hoodies to Swift's 2014 smash hit "Shake It Off." The sweet video is just one of the many TikToks that the two share on their joint account which is full of silly videos of the Kardashians trying out trends going viral on the social media app.