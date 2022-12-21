Kid Cudi Provides An Update On Collaborative Album With Travis Scott

Cudi did assure fans that he and Travis would collaborate in the future. His update on The Scotts' future came not long after the Cleveland native confirmed his plans to release one more album before he considers bowing out from the rap game. Cudi previously teased his retirement shortly after releasing his recent album and Netflix series Entergalactic.



On a lighter note, Cudi recently celebrated his first diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Last week, the Grammy award-winning artist revealed that his song "Pursuit of Happiness" became his first song to sell over 10 million copies.



"Pursuit of Happiness is certified DIAMOND!!" he tweeted. "THANK U to everyone who connected w this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!!"