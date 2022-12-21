Kid Cudi Provides An Update On Collaborative Album With Travis Scott

By Tony M. Centeno

December 21, 2022

Kid Cudi & Travis Scott
Photo: Getty Images

Kid Cudi and Travis Scott got plenty of fans hype when they announced their plans for a joint album. Now it seems like the collaborative effort is no longer moving forward.

On Wednesday, December 21, the rapper-actor, born Scott Mescudi, shut down any hope for a project from The Scotts. In response to a tweet from a fan, Cudi confirmed that his album with La Flame isn't happening anymore. However, he did note that he recorded something for Travis' upcoming album "awhile ago."

“Naw im not doin that," Cudi replied to the fan on Twitter. "The moment has passed.”

Kid Cudi and Travis Scott formed their duo The Scotts back in 2020 after they released their eponymous track for Fortnite. The trippy banger, which was produced by Take A Daytrip, Dot Da Genius, and Plain Pat, was the first of many tracks they were supposed to serve up on their proposed joint LP.

Cudi did assure fans that he and Travis would collaborate in the future. His update on The Scotts' future came not long after the Cleveland native confirmed his plans to release one more album before he considers bowing out from the rap game. Cudi previously teased his retirement shortly after releasing his recent album and Netflix series Entergalactic.

On a lighter note, Cudi recently celebrated his first diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Last week, the Grammy award-winning artist revealed that his song "Pursuit of Happiness" became his first song to sell over 10 million copies.

"Pursuit of Happiness is certified DIAMOND!!" he tweeted. "THANK U to everyone who connected w this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!!"

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.