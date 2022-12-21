Kid Cudi Provides An Update On Collaborative Album With Travis Scott
By Tony M. Centeno
December 21, 2022
Kid Cudi and Travis Scott got plenty of fans hype when they announced their plans for a joint album. Now it seems like the collaborative effort is no longer moving forward.
On Wednesday, December 21, the rapper-actor, born Scott Mescudi, shut down any hope for a project from The Scotts. In response to a tweet from a fan, Cudi confirmed that his album with La Flame isn't happening anymore. However, he did note that he recorded something for Travis' upcoming album "awhile ago."
“Naw im not doin that," Cudi replied to the fan on Twitter. "The moment has passed.”
Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed https://t.co/pxM8yTnbXz— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022
Did something for his album awhile ago! https://t.co/QLzIEAYXSz— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022
Kid Cudi and Travis Scott formed their duo The Scotts back in 2020 after they released their eponymous track for Fortnite. The trippy banger, which was produced by Take A Daytrip, Dot Da Genius, and Plain Pat, was the first of many tracks they were supposed to serve up on their proposed joint LP.
Cudi did assure fans that he and Travis would collaborate in the future. His update on The Scotts' future came not long after the Cleveland native confirmed his plans to release one more album before he considers bowing out from the rap game. Cudi previously teased his retirement shortly after releasing his recent album and Netflix series Entergalactic.
On a lighter note, Cudi recently celebrated his first diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Last week, the Grammy award-winning artist revealed that his song "Pursuit of Happiness" became his first song to sell over 10 million copies.
"Pursuit of Happiness is certified DIAMOND!!" he tweeted. "THANK U to everyone who connected w this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!!"
Pursuit of Happiness is certified DIAMOND!! 🥹🙏🏾 THANK U to everyone who connected w this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!! 😘🥰💖✌🏾— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 16, 2022