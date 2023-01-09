BTS' Jin Shares Sweet Video Message To Fans Amid Military Service

Jin of BTS is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea but a video of the singer talking to fans before he left for boot camp has now surfaced. The new video was shared on Monday, January 9th, and was shot during his November 2022 appearance on the South Korean variety show Running Man.

“Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message,” he said in the video translated to English on YouTube. "Currently I'm shooting for Running Man and whenever I am available I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible, even if it’s just checking in briefly."