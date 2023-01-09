BTS' Jin Shares Sweet Video Message To Fans Amid Military Service
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 9, 2023
Jin of BTS is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea but a video of the singer talking to fans before he left for boot camp has now surfaced. The new video was shared on Monday, January 9th, and was shot during his November 2022 appearance on the South Korean variety show Running Man.
“Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message,” he said in the video translated to English on YouTube. "Currently I'm shooting for Running Man and whenever I am available I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible, even if it’s just checking in briefly."
"I may not be by your side at this very moment, but I’ll go looking for you soon, so if you just wait a little bit. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the chance, I’ll be back with another video.” Jin ended his video message by telling the BTS ARMY, "See you soon!" and giving the camera a two-handed wave.
Fans and journalists were by Jin's side on December 13th, 2022 as he walked into a front-line boot camp. It was announced in October that Jin would be the first to start his mandatory military service once he completed the release of "The Astronaut," his debut solo single. "Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plan," a press release from Big Hit read. "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."