Nick Carter Pens Emotional New Song About His Late Brother Aaron

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has allegedly penned a new song tackling his "rollercoaster relationship" with his brother Aaron Carter, who passed away last year. According to TMZ, Nick began working on the song shortly after Aaron died in November and is now gearing up to release the highly emotional track.

Also according to the publication, Nick has already filmed a music video for the yet-to-be-released song that includes previously unseen footage of Nick and Aaron together as youths. It also comes on the back of Nick dropping teasers for new solo music on his social media.