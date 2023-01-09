Rihanna Debuts Hilarious Super Bowl Halftime Show T-shirt
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 9, 2023
Rihanna knows fans can't wait for her upcoming Superbowl LVII Halftime Show performance. She also knows that many of her fans are probably more of the pop culture connoisseur types rather than avid football fans. A hilarious T-shirt in her new limited edition Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection celebrates that!
"Rihanna Concert Interuppeted By A Football Game, Weird By Whatever," the bold, black font reads on the plain white tee. If you're looking to buy the limited edition graphic tee, act quickly because many of the sizes are already sold out as of Monday, January 9th, just a day after the collection debuted.
To promote the new collection, the new mom looked stunning while posing in the merchandise. "Get ready for the big show (we heard there's a football game happening too?) with this limited edition Game Day Collection," the caption read on Savage x Fenty's post. In addition to the t-shirt, the collection also features special jerseys, hats, hoodies, sweats, beanies, and lingerie that celebrate Rihanna's highly anticipated return to the stage.
While the pop icon has also released some new songs ahead of the performance, she previously stated that fans shouldn't necessarily expect a new album from her. "Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?" she said to the disappointment of longtime fanatics awaiting her follow-up to 2016's Anti.
Rihanna will hit the Super Bowl Halftime stage on Saturday, February 12th, marking her first nationally televised performance in four years. A music insider previously told The Sun, "She is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”