Rihanna Debuts Hilarious Super Bowl Halftime Show T-shirt

Rihanna knows fans can't wait for her upcoming Superbowl LVII Halftime Show performance. She also knows that many of her fans are probably more of the pop culture connoisseur types rather than avid football fans. A hilarious T-shirt in her new limited edition Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection celebrates that!

"Rihanna Concert Interuppeted By A Football Game, Weird By Whatever," the bold, black font reads on the plain white tee. If you're looking to buy the limited edition graphic tee, act quickly because many of the sizes are already sold out as of Monday, January 9th, just a day after the collection debuted.