Texas Man Accused Of Beating And Starving Bumble Date Released From Jail

By Ginny Reese

January 9, 2023

Photo: Harris County Constable Precinct 4

A Texas man was arrested last week and charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping after allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble. The NY Post reported that he was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.

Deputies with the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 responded to a call in Tomball on December 29th. There were reports of a woman who was being assaulted by a man she met online, later identified as 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills.

An investigation determined that the victim was at Mills' home give days prior and was being held against her will. The victim told deputies that she was sexually assaulted multiple times before she was able to get help from a neighbor.

According to court documents, Mills attempted to have sex with the victim when she arrived at his apartment. When she denied him, he allegedly began assaulting her with closed fists and wouldn't let her leave. Fox 26 Houston reported that the man even bit her on the neck and face. The victim said that Mills started hitting her with the handle of a screwdriver when his hands got tired.

Police said that the victim was denied food and water while being held against her will. She also suffered "serious bodily injury." She was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Mills was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping. Mills posted the $50,000 bond and was able to be released from jail.

