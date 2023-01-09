Texas Man Accused Of Beating And Starving Bumble Date Released From Jail

A Texas man was arrested last week and charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping after allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble. The NY Post reported that he was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.

Deputies with the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 responded to a call in Tomball on December 29th. There were reports of a woman who was being assaulted by a man she met online, later identified as 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills.

An investigation determined that the victim was at Mills' home give days prior and was being held against her will. The victim told deputies that she was sexually assaulted multiple times before she was able to get help from a neighbor.