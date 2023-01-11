Jeremy Renner's Sister Shares Update On Actor: 'He's A Fighter'

Jeremy Renner is "crushing" it as he continues to recover from a scary snowplow accident earlier this month, according to his family.

The Avengers star has been hospitalized since January 1 since reportedly being run over by a 14,000 pound snowplow outside his Reno, Nevada home and sustaining "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" that required emergency surgery. He now remains in stable condition.

On Tuesday (January 10), Renner's sister, Kym Renner, shared an update on the Marvel actor's healing process with People, calling him a "fighter" and saying he's doing well in his recovery.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," she said. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He's crushing all of the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Renner himself has shared a few updates from his hospital bed, including a sweet "spa moment" that helped to "lift my spirits" where his sister helped wash his hair. He posted his first update just two days after the accident, a selfie from his hospital bed thanking fans for the "kind words" and support they have shown.

The Hurt Locker actor also didn't let the fact that he was in the hospital stop him from celebrating his recent 52nd birthday, thanking fans for "the birthday love" and shouting out his medical team.