Måneskin's Damiano David Bares It All To Tease 'Surprise'

Måneskin are just hours away from dropping their new single "GOSSIP" with Tom Morello, and Damiano David got fans excited by teasing another "surprise" on Twitter. The band posted a picture of the singer that shows off a lot more than just his newly shaved head. The photo, which appears to be taken in the band's rehearsal space, features a totally nude David waving to the camera, with a big star strategically placed over his crotch.

"GOSSIP feat. @tmorello is out tonight at 1 AM CET!!" the caption reads. "☆ GET READYYY ☆ (aaaand one more surprise to come tomorrow)"

We'll have to wait to find out what the surprise is, but for now you can see the risque post below.