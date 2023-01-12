Måneskin's Damiano David Bares It All To Tease 'Surprise'

By Katrina Nattress

January 12, 2023

Måneskin are just hours away from dropping their new single "GOSSIP" with Tom Morello, and Damiano David got fans excited by teasing another "surprise" on Twitter. The band posted a picture of the singer that shows off a lot more than just his newly shaved head. The photo, which appears to be taken in the band's rehearsal space, features a totally nude David waving to the camera, with a big star strategically placed over his crotch.

"GOSSIP feat. @tmorello is out tonight at 1 AM CET!!" the caption reads. "☆ GET READYYY ☆ (aaaand one more surprise to come tomorrow)"

We'll have to wait to find out what the surprise is, but for now you can see the risque post below.

"GOSSIP" will be featured on Måneskin's upcoming album RUSH!, which is slated for a January 20 release. The band recently spoke about how Radiohead influenced their newest collection of songs.

“I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song," David explained in an interview with NME. “It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

