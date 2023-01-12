Shakira Calls Out Ex Gerard Piqué & His Girlfriend In New Song

"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," Shakira sings. "You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

The news of the longtime couple's split came in June 2022. Three months later, Shakira opened up about the split in her October 2022 Elle cover story. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” she told the magazine. Citing her ambitious career for their separation, Shakira continued, "One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear, and I came to Spain to support him so he could play [soccer] and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love."

She continued, "Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children."