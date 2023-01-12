Shakira Calls Out Ex Gerard Piqué & His Girlfriend In New Song
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 12, 2023
Shakira isn't mincing words on her latest song. The Colombian singer recently teamed up with Argentine DJ Bizarrap for a new collaboration titled "BZRP Music Session #53." During the song, Shakira seemingly calls out her ex Gerard Piqué.
"You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt," she sings in the lyrics translated to English. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."
She doesn't stop there though. Shakira also uses the upbeat track to slam Gerard's girlfriend, 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, according to E News.
"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," Shakira sings. "You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."
The news of the longtime couple's split came in June 2022. Three months later, Shakira opened up about the split in her October 2022 Elle cover story. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” she told the magazine. Citing her ambitious career for their separation, Shakira continued, "One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear, and I came to Spain to support him so he could play [soccer] and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love."
She continued, "Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children."