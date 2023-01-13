Stars React To Lisa Marie Presley's Death: Tom Hanks, John Travolta, & More
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 13, 2023
Hollywood is reacting to the tragic passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Just days after attending the 2023 Golden Globes, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles hospital on January 12th at the age of 54, shocking fans across the nation.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," her mother said in a statement at the time.
Shocked by the heartbreaking and unexpected news, stars took to social media to pay tribute to Lisa Marie. Linda Thompson, Elvis' ex-girlfriend, shared an old photo of the legendary musician with his daughter. "My heart is too heavy for words…💔😥," she wrote in the caption.
Tom Hanks, who portrayed Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the hit 2022 biopic ELVIS, paid tribute to Lisa Marie via his wife Rita Wilson. "Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour," she wrote. "Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."
Singers like LeAnn Rimes reflected on "how heartbreaking" the news was. "I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley," she tweeted.
P!nk also paid tribute to Lisa Marie by sharing a photo of them together. "Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children," she wrote. "The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."
lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley— leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023
Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023
Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley. I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it’s like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla.— Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) January 13, 2023
There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt— William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023
Utterly devastated to learn of the hideously premature death of a surprisingly sweet, fierce, generous, talented and painfully vulnerable Lisa Marie Presley.— Garbage (@garbage) January 13, 2023
I will treasure you always in my heart girl. Thank you for your kindness. May you now be granted peace. Sx
Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now. May it give you stregnth.— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 13, 2023
My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley— Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) January 13, 2023
Actors like John Travolta, Leah Remini, Octavia Spencer, and Jennifer Tilly, shared touching and personal tributes to Lisa Marie on social media. John Travolta shared a throwback photo of her writing, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again," and sent love to her family. "My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."
I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023
Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.
May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.
Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH
So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023
So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F— Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023
I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up. RIP Lisa Marie Presley— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 13, 2023
ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY ❤️IS W THE PRESLEYS! https://t.co/bWsiJ33lGX— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023
Heartbreaking. 💔😢 Rest in peace Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman' ~ my heart goes out to her mother Priscilla, her children and family. ❤️🙏✨✨✨ She is with Benjamin and Elvis ✨ pic.twitter.com/4I6MzdAqbn— Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) January 13, 2023
Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/bRxg8tP6Rk— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 13, 2023