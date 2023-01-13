Stars React To Lisa Marie Presley's Death: Tom Hanks, John Travolta, & More

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood is reacting to the tragic passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Just days after attending the 2023 Golden Globes, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles hospital on January 12th at the age of 54, shocking fans across the nation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," her mother said in a statement at the time.

Shocked by the heartbreaking and unexpected news, stars took to social media to pay tribute to Lisa Marie. Linda Thompson, Elvis' ex-girlfriend, shared an old photo of the legendary musician with his daughter. "My heart is too heavy for words…💔😥," she wrote in the caption.

Tom Hanks, who portrayed Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the hit 2022 biopic ELVIS, paid tribute to Lisa Marie via his wife Rita Wilson. "Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour," she wrote. "Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."

Singers like LeAnn Rimes reflected on "how heartbreaking" the news was. "I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley," she tweeted.

P!nk also paid tribute to Lisa Marie by sharing a photo of them together. "Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children," she wrote. "The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."

Actors like John Travolta, Leah Remini, Octavia Spencer, and Jennifer Tilly, shared touching and personal tributes to Lisa Marie on social media. John Travolta shared a throwback photo of her writing, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again," and sent love to her family. "My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

