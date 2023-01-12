Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

Lisa Marie Presley has sadly passed away at 54 years old.

Sources confirmed her death to TMZ on Thursday (January 12) night. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Los Angeles days before what would have been her 55th birthday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to E! News.

The news of Presley's death comes hours after she was hospitalized after suffering a "full" cardiac arrest on Thursday. She was in the ICU in an induced coma and in critical condition leading up to her death.

Thursday morning, Lisa Marie reportedly complained of "stomach pains" that continued to intensify. A housekeeper discovered the 54-year-old songwriter unresponsive in her bedroom. At the same time, Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny Keough, who she lived with up until her death, was returning home from dropping the kids off at school. He reportedly performed CPR until paramedics took over.

Paramedics responded to the house in the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas for reports of a woman who was not breathing, People reported, citing a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They began administering CPR after they arrived and said Lisa Marie had "signs of life" before she was transported to the hospital for "immediate medical care." She was given at least one epinephrine shot and her pulse was restored before being transported to a local hospital.

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She is survived by her three children, one of whom is actress Riley Keough. Her fourth son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 when he was 27 years old. Up until her death, the songwriter was the owner of Graceland, Elvis' estate in Memphis, Tennessee, despite having sold off Elvis Presley Enterprises in 2005.

As we previously mentioned, Lisa Marie and her ex-husband Danny Keough lived together up until her death. They were married in 1988 and divorced in 1994. Lisa Marie went on to marry Michael Jackson in 1994, but they got a divorce in 1996. She was also married to Nicolas Cage from 2002-2004 until marrying Michael Lockwood in 2026 — her longest marriage, until they divorced in 2021.

She was most recently seen at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month alongside ELVIS star Austin Butler.