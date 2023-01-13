Jimin Of BTS Looks Dreamy In Leather For New Collab With Taeyang

Last year, BTS' label BigHit announced that the band members would be starting their mandatory military service. Being the eldest member of the group, Jin began his service in early December following the release of his solo single "The Astronaut."

"Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plan," a press release from BigHit read. "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the release of their performance at Busan's World Expo 2030 bit on October 15th, 2022. BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas is set to hit theaters around the world on February 1st, 2023. "Join RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook in this special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen," the movie's official website reads. "Watch new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert, BTS Yet To Come in Busan."