Kim Kardashian Says She's In Her 'Quiet Girl Era' As Kanye West Remarries

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Don't expect a reaction from Kim Kardashian anytime soon. The Kardashians star shared an interesting message with fans right before her ex-husband Kanye West made headlines for reportedly marrying a designer from his company Yeezy.

According to Page Six, Kim shared a quote that read, "I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.” The post came right before news broke on Friday morning (January 13th) that Kanye married Yeezy's Head of Architecture Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. While the couple was spotted wearing wedding rings during a recent outing together, Daily Mail reports that they are not officially married since they have not filed a marriage certificate.

Kim later posted another quote with no explanation that read, "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.” The news of Kanye's marriage comes two months after he and Kim finalized their divorce. Soon after, the controversial rapper dropped a song called "Censori Overload," which is a play on his unofficial wife's last name, and discussed his split from Kim.

"Waking up to "I can’t do this anymore" text/ I know it’s 'cause the headlines / Why she wanna leave," he raps on the track released in December 2022. Kim and Kanye agreed to have "equal access" to their four children — NorthSaintChicago, and Psalm — but it is expected that The Kardashians star will have the kids the bulk of the time. Ye will also have to pay his ex-wife $200,000 in child support to be paid the first of the month.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.