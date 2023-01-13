Miley Cyrus has released her new single "Flowers" and fans have found more clothes that connect the song to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Before the song even dropped, fans began speculating that the self-love anthem was going to shade her brief marriage to Hemsworth, whom she met on the set of their 2010 film The Last Song.

Not only was the song officially released on January 13th, which happens to be his birthday, but fans also clocked what may have been a subtle nod to a tense red-carpet moment between the former couple. Now that fans have heard the song and watched the accompanying music video, they have more theories.

One Twitter user (@BumpDrunk) noticed that the main chorus of Miley's song— "I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don't understand/ I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand"— corresponds with Bruno Mars' 2012 hit "When I Was Your Man."