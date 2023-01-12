Miley Cyrus Buys Herself 'Flowers' & Has The Ultimate Self-Care Day

After a two-year wait, Miley Cyrus is back with new music. Her latest single "Flowers," dropped on Thursday evening (January 12th) and is the first taste of what her forthcoming album Endless Summer Vacation will sound like.

The song's premiere came with a music video which featured Miley taking a self-care day. While the song's theme is fiery— "I didn't wanna leave you, I didn't/ wanna lie/ Started to cry but then remembered I/... Can love me better,"– Miley's vocals drape like silk over the relaxing melody.

Upon realizing that she can give herself everything she wants, Miley takes a day for herself which includes a relaxing swim, lounging by the pool, yoga, a work-out session, a steamy shower, and dancing around her lavish home in a black suit and wet hair.