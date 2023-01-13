Nicolas Cage Mourns 'Devastating' Death Of Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

Nicolas Cage is mourning the death of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death at just 54 years old.

Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died after suffering a full cardiac arrest on Thursday (January 12). She was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support, with her mother asking for prayers, but she sadly passed away hours later. Presley is survived by her mother and three children — Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood — and was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 when he was 27 years old.

Celebrities and friends of the late musician have reacted to her tragic passing, including John Travolta, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Another star to mourn her loss is Nicolas Cage, whom she was married to from 2002-2004. Cage reacted to Presley's death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is devastating news," he said. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believe she is reunited with her son Benjamin."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cage and Presley began dating in 2001 before briefly splitting in 2002, reuniting to tie the knot in August 2002. However, Cage filed for divorce in November of that same year, which was finalized in 2004. While he pledged at the time not to talk about either his ex or their divorce, he did say that he loved her. In a 2003 profile for Rolling Stone, Presley explained the former couple's fiery relationship.

"We're both so dramatic and dynamic that when it was good it was unbelievably good, and when it was bad it was just a f------ bloody nightmare for everybody," she said.

Michael Lockwood, one of Presley's ex-husbands with whom she shared 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley, is focusing on their daughters following her unexpected death, his attorney told ET.

In addition to Cage and Lockwood, Presley was also married to Danny Keough and Michael Jackson.