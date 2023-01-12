Lisa Marie Presley Is On Life Support; Mom Priscilla Asks For Prayers

New details have emerged about Lisa Marie Presley's condition after she was rushed to the hospital Thursday (January 12) when she suffered cardiac arrest at her home in California.

Lisa Marie, 54, remains in the ICU on life support and in critical condition, TMZ reports. She is currently in an induced coma with a temporary pacemaker. Her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough are at her bedside.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla said in a statement to People. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

She complained early Thursday morning of "stomach pains" that continued to intensify. Sources made it clear that this was not a suicide attempt. A housekeeper discovered the songwriter unresponsive in her bedroom. At the same time, Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny Keough was returning home from dropping the kids off at school. He reportedly performed CPR until paramedics took over.

Paramedics responded to the house in the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas for reports of a woman who was not breathing, People reports, citing a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They began administering CPR after they arrived and said Lisa Marie had "signs of life" before she was transported to the hospital for "immediate medical care." She was given at least one epinephrine shot and her pulse was restored before being transported to a local hospital.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was most recently seen at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week alongside ELVIS star Austin Butler. She has three children, including actress Riley Keough — her fourth son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 when he was 27 years old. Lisa Marie is also still the owner of Graceland, despite having sold off Elvis Presley Enterprises in 2005.

This is a developing story.