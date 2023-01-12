Days Before Death, Lisa Marie Presley Said Elvis 'Would Be Proud'

Days before her death, Lisa Marie Presley gave a touching speech about ELVIS, the award-winning biopic that depicted the life of her father, Elvis Presley.

At an ELVIS movie party ahead of the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week, Lisa Marie stood onstage alongside her daughter Riley Keough and Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the film.

"I just want to thank you for coming and I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz (Luhrmann) has done, Austin's done. I'm so proud and I know that my father would also be very proud. So I want to thank you all for being here, and I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude," she said.

She previously opened up about the film, saying it was an "emotional experience" and brought up "such generational trauma ... in a good way," Good Morning America reports.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday (January 12) at 54 years old. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Los Angeles hours after she was admitted when she suffered a cardiac arrest.