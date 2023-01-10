Watch Austin Butler Use His 'Elvis Voice' During Golden Globe Speech
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 11, 2023
Austin Butler's name has been on everyone's lips since he hit the silver screen as the legendary Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic Elvis. On Tuesday night (January 10th), the actor took home the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his performance. When Butler walked up to the mic to give his acceptance speech, fans quickly noticed that he still was using his infamous Elvis voice, which he has talked about in previous interviews.
"I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor' and praised his "mama," in a Memphis drawl similar to the accent he used to portray Elvis in the film.
Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama, @austinbutler! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3J0s10IeXs— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Viewers at home immediately took to Twitter to discuss Butler's acceptance speech, with some finding it cringe-worthy and others respecting the actor's commitment to his part. "When tf is Austin Butler going to DROP THE ELVIS ACCENT," one fan demanded. Other fans took the moment to celebrate Butler's achievement. "So proud of #AustinButler winning the #GoldenGlobes for best actor in a #movie I have never seen an actor become the true life character in a movie. Butler became #ElvisPresley and that was truly magical to see," one fan praised.
After receiving his award, journalists in the press room asked Butler about the Elvis voice sticking with him. "Yeah, I didn't even think about it," he responded. "I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot."
"I often liken it to when someone lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus in life so I'm sure that there are just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way," he said with a smile.
Austin Butler on his #Elvis voice sticking with him after the film: "I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot." https://t.co/obwVD3aG1a pic.twitter.com/qb1M4yWC9P— Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023