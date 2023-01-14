Britney Spears Has 'Manic' Episode In Restaurant

By Dani Medina

January 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears reportedly caused a scene at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday (January 13) night.

Britney and her husband Sam Asghari arrived at JOEY in Woodland Hills with a bodyguard and it wasn't long until patrons recognized the "Gimme More" singer in the restaurant, TMZ reports.

When people at the restaurant began to take photos and videos of Britney, she "got pissed" and "things went south quickly," the news outlet reported. Spears, 41, became "manic" and was yelling and talking gibberish. TMZ clarified that she was talking in "unrecognizable speech." Video obtained by the news outlet shows Britney "speaking incoherently" at the table. You can watch that video here.

Apparently, Asghari got "visibly upset," and stormed out of the restaurant. Britney and her bodyguard weren't far behind — but her bodyguard went back to pay the tab.

News of Britney's "manic" episode comes days after she lashed out at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for her shocking TV revelation where she complained to be Britney's little sister. Jamie Lynn has some news of her own, though — she's starring in the new Zoey 101 revival movie.

Britney Spears
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.