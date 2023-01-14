Britney Spears Has 'Manic' Episode In Restaurant

Britney Spears reportedly caused a scene at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday (January 13) night.

Britney and her husband Sam Asghari arrived at JOEY in Woodland Hills with a bodyguard and it wasn't long until patrons recognized the "Gimme More" singer in the restaurant, TMZ reports.

When people at the restaurant began to take photos and videos of Britney, she "got pissed" and "things went south quickly," the news outlet reported. Spears, 41, became "manic" and was yelling and talking gibberish. TMZ clarified that she was talking in "unrecognizable speech." Video obtained by the news outlet shows Britney "speaking incoherently" at the table. You can watch that video here.

Apparently, Asghari got "visibly upset," and stormed out of the restaurant. Britney and her bodyguard weren't far behind — but her bodyguard went back to pay the tab.

News of Britney's "manic" episode comes days after she lashed out at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for her shocking TV revelation where she complained to be Britney's little sister. Jamie Lynn has some news of her own, though — she's starring in the new Zoey 101 revival movie.