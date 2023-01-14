‘Zoey 101’ Star Throws Major Shade At Jamie Lynn Spears Amid Reboot

Paul Butcher wants Jamie Lynn Spears to "read the room."

Butcher, who played Zoey Brooks' little brother Dustin on Zoey 101, took to TikTok on Friday (January 13) to share his feelings about the new Zoey 101 revival film. News of Zoey 102 broke earlier this week, and Butcher is among the original cast members who opted to return to the new project.

In the beginning of the TikTok, Butcher is speaking as the earth. "The world: I mean.. what if we don't want a Zoey 101 reboot movie anymore?" He then puts on a blond wig and a crying filter, portraying his "ex sister" Spears to say, "Oh don't be ridiculous ... Everybody wants this." In his caption, he says the reboot movie is "Too Little Too Late."

While it's unclear exactly what triggered Butcher's video, the news of the Zoey 101 revival comes days after Jamie Lynn appeared on TV and made a shocking revelation about being in her older sister's shadow. "Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself," she said on camera, adding that she "struggle(s) with self-esteem all the time." She also said she wishes to have her "own identity" and wants to "be seen as (her) own person."

Britney Spears took to Instagram to lash out at her sister. ""Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???" she said.

Users in the comments were quick to agree with Butcher, and even suggested other options for Zoey 102.

"we want it, just not her 🫡," one user said.

"Should've been Dustin 102," said another.

"The way this would have been so much more exciting 8yrs ago. Her timing is so off🥴🥴like you said...read the room," said another.

Zoey 102 and Paramount+ are already in production in North Carolina. It'll reunite the cast for a wedding set in the present day. Whose wedding it is, however, has yet to be revealed. Besides Spears, stars from the original TV series include Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) are involved in the project. On the flip side, Alexa Nikolas (Nicole Bristow), Victoria Justice (Lola Martinez) and Austin Butler (James Garrett) joined Butcher in not returning.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon," Spears said in a statement.