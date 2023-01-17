Selena Gomez Is Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez has a new love interest. The Golden Globe-nominated actress and singer is reportedly dating Andrew "Drew" Taggart of The Chainsmokers, according to Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the new couple's romance is "very casual and low-key."

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," the insider said, adding that Selena and Drew "go bowling and to the movies." Taggart's new relationship with the Only Muders in the Building star comes four months after parting ways with Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. After starting a "casual summer fling" last year, the pair's relationship fizzled out and their breakup was "totally amicable."

"Selena can hardly keep her hands off him," the insider told Us and added that Taggart and Gomez are "having a lot of fun together." Selena has kept her relationships out of the public eye since her highly publicized 2018 breakup with Justin Bieber. The two dated on and off since 2011 and Gomez has been answering questions about the romance as recently as last year.

In September 2011, fans speculated a possible feud between Selena and Bieber's wife Hailey, accusing the latter of "stealing" the "Peaches" singer from Gomez after the former couple called it quits for good. The 25-year-old model shut down those rumors in a recent tell-all interview, saying it's "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship."

In a later interview with Vulture to promote her documentary My Mind & Me, Gomez said, "Yeah, it's not a big deal," she said. "It's not even a thing."