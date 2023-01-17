Tennessee Elvis Festival Honors Late Lisa Marie Presley

An Elvis Presley festival in East Tennessee honored the late Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death last week at the age of 54.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died January 12 after suffering a "full" cardiac arrest. She is survived by her mother and three children: Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood. Lisa Marie is set to be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis by her father and her late son Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Lisa Marie's death came one day before the first day of the inaugural Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival in Pigeon Forge, which ran January 13-15, per WATE. Co-producer Tim Hendry said the event planned to have a special candlelight vigil for the late King of Rock and Roll, but following the death of the icon's daughter, they adjusted plans to also pay tribute to Lisa Marie.

"Everybody here has been very saddened about the passing of Lisa, she was like the patriarch of the family after Elvis left, and she was almost like a princess to us," said Hendry.

During the event, more than 20 Elvis tribute artists competed for the top prize or $9,000 and the chance to compete at the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Graceland in August, which Hendry called "the ultimate Elvis contest."