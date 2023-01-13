Lisa Marie Presley's Final Resting Place Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday (January 12) after suffering a full cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Los Angeles days before what would have been her 55th birthday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to E! News.

The news of Presley's death comes hours after she was hospitalized after suffering a "full" cardiac arrest on Thursday. She was in the ICU in an induced coma and in critical condition leading up to her death.

Stars including John Travolta and Tom Hanks have shared their condolences for the late songwriter. Her ex-husbands Michael Jackson (estate) and Nicolas Cage have also shared tributes on social media.