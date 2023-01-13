Lisa Marie Presley's Final Resting Place Revealed

By Dani Medina

January 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed.

A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough said she will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis alongside her father Elvis Presley and her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, Entertainment Tonight reports. Also buried at the Presley family's estate in Tennessee are Elvis' parents Vernon and Gladys Presley, Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae and Elvis' twin brother Jessie Presley, who died at birth.

Up until her death, Lisa Marie was the sole owner of Graceland. Back in 2013, she shared her experience living at Graceland as a child. "I knew that nobody was going to tell me what to do because they would get fired. I was truly a terror, to be honest," she quipped on The Talk.

Gifts left by thousands of Elvis Presley
Gifts left by thousands of Elvis Presley fans left on his grave August 16, 2010 at Graceland Mansion, his residence in Memphis. Elvis died at Graceland on August 16, 1977.
Photo: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday (January 12) after suffering a full cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Los Angeles days before what would have been her 55th birthday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to E! News.

The news of Presley's death comes hours after she was hospitalized after suffering a "full" cardiac arrest on Thursday. She was in the ICU in an induced coma and in critical condition leading up to her death.

Stars including John Travolta and Tom Hanks have shared their condolences for the late songwriter. Her ex-husbands Michael Jackson (estate) and Nicolas Cage have also shared tributes on social media.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.