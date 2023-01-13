Lisa Marie Presley's Final Resting Place Revealed
By Dani Medina
January 13, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed.
A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough said she will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis alongside her father Elvis Presley and her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, Entertainment Tonight reports. Also buried at the Presley family's estate in Tennessee are Elvis' parents Vernon and Gladys Presley, Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae and Elvis' twin brother Jessie Presley, who died at birth.
Up until her death, Lisa Marie was the sole owner of Graceland. Back in 2013, she shared her experience living at Graceland as a child. "I knew that nobody was going to tell me what to do because they would get fired. I was truly a terror, to be honest," she quipped on The Talk.
Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday (January 12) after suffering a full cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Los Angeles days before what would have been her 55th birthday.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to E! News.
The news of Presley's death comes hours after she was hospitalized after suffering a "full" cardiac arrest on Thursday. She was in the ICU in an induced coma and in critical condition leading up to her death.
Stars including John Travolta and Tom Hanks have shared their condolences for the late songwriter. Her ex-husbands Michael Jackson (estate) and Nicolas Cage have also shared tributes on social media.