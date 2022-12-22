Cardi B Says She's Worth Over $40 Million After Talking About Recession

By Tony M. Centeno

December 22, 2022

Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that Cardi B has made plenty of money over the past year alone. Now she's confirming just how much she's worth after racking up so much cash.

Earlier this week, December 20, the mother of two hit up Twitter to talk about her thoughts about an upcoming recession. Amongst all the replies that flooded her thread, she found one user who made a sarcastic comment about her net worth. We know that Bardi doesn't play around when it comes to her money so she felt compelled to correct the user.

"I’m worth more then that and guess what ? If I don’t save ,work and budget I could lose it too!" Cardi barked back. "What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly.I too have bills,responsibilities and people I have to help."

The "Up" rapper didn't list exactly how much she's worth. However, according to to Celebrity Net Worth, her overall value is double the price of what the troll tried to insult her with. At the moment, Cardi B is currently worth $80 million.

Her point of clarification comes a few weeks after she told fans that she earned $1 million for a brief 35-minute set. She landed the million-dollar gig before Art Basel week kicked off in Miami. She performed for a crowd of Chase Sapphire cardholders and other bankers in Miami Beach and also invited GloRilla to perform their hit "Tomorrow 2."

