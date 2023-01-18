Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana's Famous Diamond Cross Necklace

“Few people could carry this piece off but Diana really could," the late Naim's son Ramsay Attallah told Vogue for a December 2022 story about the jewelry. “When I was growing up, we’d always have it on the table for Christmas lunch, but it was never worn by anyone other than Diana and it hasn’t been seen in public since she died."

“It demonstrated how Princess Diana wore her jewelry with a mix of reverence and playfulness, and more than a nod to fashion as we saw in her mischievous way of wearing both precious and costume jewelry,” added author and jewelry historian Vivienne Becker. “The size and impact of this cross, worn unusually on a long necklace, also hints at Madonna’s 1980s style, and at star quality. Added to this, the amethysts make reference to royalty—amethysts were traditionally associated with both clergy and with royalty.”

Only time will tell if Kim will wear the Attallah Cross in public like she did when she borrowed Marilyn Monroe's historic dress to wear at the 2022 Met Gala or if she'll simply keep it in her own personal collection which includes items once worn by Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie O, and more.