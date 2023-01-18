Gronk Addresses Whether Tom Brady Could Return To Patriots

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski doesn't believe his longtime former teammate Tom Brady will return to the New England Patriots this offseason, but said that "it's possible."

Gronkowski, who spent his entire NFL career with Brady as a member of both the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, addressed media speculation that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was considering rejoining his team of 20 seasons during an appearance on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast this week.

"I would 100% be surprised if he went back to New England, no doubt," Gronkowski said. "It would be nuts, I mean, that would be a crazy story, but I just don't really see that happening.

"But you never know. I'm not Tom, I'm just putting my analyzing skills out there and I think that'd be a tough shot for him to go back to New England.

"But it's open, it's open though," Gronkowski added with a smile. "But a tough shot. Like shooting out of the woods in a golf game and hitting it. That's a tough shot but it's possible."