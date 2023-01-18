Texas Man Arrested After Telling Rideshare Driver He Killed Someone

A Texas man is behind bars after confessing to fatally shooting someone. Before he told police, though, he told a rideshare driver what he'd done.

Travis County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a welfare call in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane in Pflugerville shortly after 7:30 p.m. on January 13, FOX 7 reports. A rideshare driver called 911 after a man approached her vehicle and told her to leave because he had killed someone.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male in his 20s with gunshot wounds. He was dead on the bathroom floor. The man who spoke to the rideshare driver wasn't at the scene. Police were able to identify Alian Shamar Morrison Davis, 20, as the suspect after collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Davis wound up turning himself in and confessing to the shooting.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Davis was charged with murder and remains in custody at the Travis County Jail. No bond was listed.

More Texas crime news

Man Allegedly Installs Camera In Texas Woman's Bathroom To Watch Her Shower

Residents Concerned About 'Creepy' Behavior At Texas Parks

TSA Discovers Huge Anti-Tank Weapon In Checked Luggage At Texas Airport