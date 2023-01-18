WATCH: 'Crazy' Traveler Deploys Fire Extinguisher Inside Atlanta Airport

A woman deployed a fire extinguisher at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday and sprayed chemicals all over the place. Other travelers were very caught off guard by the "crazy" event. In a video shared by Charlie G on TikTok, the woman can be seen spraying the extinguisher near various gates with no regard to people sitting near her.

"Crazy girl in Atlanta airport... I think you're going to miss your flight," the TikTok caption read. The individual recording the video is very close to the chemicals. People recording the event and waiting for their plane to arrive at the gates were all exposed to the chemicals and can be heard coughing in the video.