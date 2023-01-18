WATCH: 'Crazy' Traveler Deploys Fire Extinguisher Inside Atlanta Airport
By Logan DeLoye
January 18, 2023
A woman deployed a fire extinguisher at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday and sprayed chemicals all over the place. Other travelers were very caught off guard by the "crazy" event. In a video shared by Charlie G on TikTok, the woman can be seen spraying the extinguisher near various gates with no regard to people sitting near her.
"Crazy girl in Atlanta airport... I think you're going to miss your flight," the TikTok caption read. The individual recording the video is very close to the chemicals. People recording the event and waiting for their plane to arrive at the gates were all exposed to the chemicals and can be heard coughing in the video.
@sigma3092
Crazy girl in Atlana airport… i think youre gonna miss your flight 😂😂#2023 #fly #airport #funny #crazygirl♬ original sound - Charlie G
Towards the end of the video, viewers are able to see airport security attempt to restrain the woman. Despite efforts to restrain her so that she will stop spraying the chemicals on other travelers, the woman continues to hold down the hose on the fire extinguisher. When the security guard forces her to the ground, the cloud of chemicals begins to diminish and other security employees join in. Information regarding the woman's reason for deploying the fire extinguisher inside of the airport has yet to be released.