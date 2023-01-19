Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
By Ginny Reese
January 19, 2023
A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel.
So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?
According to The Weather Channel, it can happen when a cloud moves into an area with warm rising air and different updraft speeds. This can cause it to spin. The middle of the cloud will continue rising because of the warm air. This gives it the horseshoe shape.
The horseshoe vortex clouds typically disappear within just a few minutes.
Check out a video of the rare weather phenomenon below:
Have you ever seen anything like this? https://t.co/5BYw8R33z4— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 19, 2023
This isn't the first time strange clouds have been spotted in the Arizona sky.
In July of 2022, a viral video showed a darker colored cloud that was shaped exactly like a flying saucer hovering over the Valley. One user commented on the video, "A cloud? Lol." Another user said that it looked like an advertisement for Jordan Peele's film, Nope. Universal Pictures even got in on the fun with a comment that simply said, "NOPE. ☁️ "
Check it out below:
@neshahiggins
Here is a longer video #ufo #area51 #ufosky♬ original sound - Nesha Higgins