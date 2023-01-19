Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel.

So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?

According to The Weather Channel, it can happen when a cloud moves into an area with warm rising air and different updraft speeds. This can cause it to spin. The middle of the cloud will continue rising because of the warm air. This gives it the horseshoe shape.

The horseshoe vortex clouds typically disappear within just a few minutes.

Check out a video of the rare weather phenomenon below: