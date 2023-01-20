Kim Petras Gives Fans 'A Taste Of What's To Come' With 'Brrr'

Kim Petras has dropped her first track of 2023! After lots of teasing on social media, Petras shared the song "Brrr" on Friday, January 20th. The song's heavy, industrial beat drives on as Kim challenges a potential love interest. "You should pull me up closer/ Turn the heat up in your Rover/ Why don't you take it out on me?/ If you think you're so cold, brrr."

Petras took to Instagram to celebrate the release of the song. "brrr is finally out ! I’m so excited for you to hear this," she wrote. "It’s one of the funnest rollouts I’ve done in a while . I miss you all so much and I hope this song gives you a taste of what’s to come this year . I’m so excited to perform it for you soon ! Let me know if you dig it … brrr-ah."