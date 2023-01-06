Kim Petras Proves She's The New Pop Princess At iHeartRadio LIVE Show

"We just had some drinks and went crazy and wrote our little slutty song together," Petras said of her experience working with Sam Smith on their dramatic 2022 collaboration "Unholy." The hit song earned them a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The impressive accomplishment also makes Petras the first openly transgender artist and Smith the first openly nonbinary artist to ever be nominated in that specific category. Taking a moment to rave about Smith, Petras went on, "I love Sam. I have so much respect for Sam and... they care about their music so much. It's really great to see and to really collaborate on a song has been awesome. Like the best."

Petras and Smith performed the song for the very first time together at the 2022 iHeartRadio Festival shortly after dropping the song in September. "Every performance ever since then has been insane and now Grammy-nominated. It's crazy," she said, clearly holding back more emotion. "Never thought this would happen to me. Thank you, Sam." The two were together, performing two nights at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London when they received a text informing them that their "little slutty song" made it to number 1 on the Billboard charts.

A lot has happened since the German singer and songwriter broke through with her debut international hit "I Don't Want It at All" in 2017. The song swiftly went viral and she had more electrifying pop hits to unleash like "1,2,3 Dayz Up" with the late pop visionary SOPHIE and "Heart to Break."

"For me, pop music, growing up, was just kind of like an escape," Petras told JoJo. "I would just put my headphones on and listen to Gwen Stefani and everything would be good. I just have been obsessed with writing songs since I was a kid and I just feel like it really has the power to just make you forget all of your problems. That's definitely what I've been wanting to do and what I always chase with my music. Something that takes you somewhere completely different so you don't have to think about the stupid stuff."

Petras's latest release "If Jesus Was a Rockstar" is all about creating your own beautiful reality, but from the moment a strumming guitar kicks off the song, it's clear that it's a bit of a departure from Petras' other songs.

"It's about religion and spirituality and how I define it for myself and my friends define it for themselves," Petras explained. "It's kind of a song that kind of goes a little deeper than anything I've kind of discussed in my music before. Sometimes I'm just like a bratty girl who gets whatever she wants. Sometimes I'm like a killer for Halloween," she said in reference to her spooky-themed second studio album Turn Off the Light. "And on [her latest EP] Slut Pop I'm just like a slut, you know?" she said as the JoJo and the audience laughed."I have all these characters. And I feel like I'm just sharing how I feel in the world today as a person in the world." However, Petras emphasized, "It's also Choose Your Own Adventure. I hope it means something different to you than it does to me. That's what music's supposed to do."

JoJo revealed that Petras' song about not feeling like you have a place in a religious institution really hit home for him. "Someone once told me that they believe in God but they don't always believe in people that claim they work for God. And you know who told me that? Ja Rule told me that," JoJo unexpectedly revealed.