Kim Petras Reveals The Strange 'Mix Of Things' That Inspired Her New Album

Kim Petras' new album is "all over the place" and she's really excited about it. Fresh off becoming the first openly transgender woman to be nominated for a Grammy award for her song "Unholy" with Sam Smith, Petras sat down with iHeartRadio's Emily Curl for an exclusive interview.

"It's just such a thing that I didn't think would happen," Petras said of the history-making nomination. "Growing up I was definitely like, 'I wonder if I can do a lot of the things that my idols do... because I'm trans. Is that gonna limit me from how far I can go?'" She went on, "That stuff definetly ran through my head so it's just cool to have broken that little ceiling that was there before and now its open."

The pop star also recalled what it was like performing "Unholy" for the first time with Sam at the 2022 iHeartRadio Musical Festival back in September. "It was so much fun," Petras said. "It was a huge venue and so many people. It was crazy and the song was so special to me. Performing with Sam is always the most fun and I get to kind of just come in for my part and party with Sam so it's like the best time. And you never forget the first performance of a song. It's so special."