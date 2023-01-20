Shia LaBeouf Unrecognizable In 'Full Drag' On Set Of New Movie

By Logan DeLoye

January 20, 2023

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Honey Boy" Premiere - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf was spotted wearing full drag in Atlanta on the set of his latest film, "Megalopolis," on Thursday, and fans could barely recognize him in the fabulous ensemble. In photos shared by justjared on Instagram viewers can see LaBeouf wearing full makeup, sparkly high heels, and a long flowing white dress among other shiny accessories to portray his character in the upcoming Francis Ford Coppola film.

"Shia LaBeouf dons a long flowing dress, full makeup, and very high heels while filming Francis Ford Coppola‘s upcoming film “Megalopolis” alongside Chloe Fineman, Isabelle Kusman, and Jon Voight, among others," the post read.

The popular actor is also wearing an abundance of gold jewelry, and can be seen sporting long hair wrapped up in intricate gold embellishments. Daily Mail mentioned that makeup artist Kris Evans was behind LaBeouf's "vampy lipstick" and "penciled-on" eyebrows that fully allowed him to embody his character in the scene. Despite being in full drag, LaBeouf was not asked to wear breast or hip padding while filming. Instead, he can be seen wearing shiny gold armor around his midsection over the dress. LeBeouf is widely known for his roles in Holes, Transformers, Honey Boy and a handful of other iconic films.

