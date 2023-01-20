Shia LaBeouf Unrecognizable In 'Full Drag' On Set Of New Movie

Shia LaBeouf was spotted wearing full drag in Atlanta on the set of his latest film, "Megalopolis," on Thursday, and fans could barely recognize him in the fabulous ensemble. In photos shared by justjared on Instagram viewers can see LaBeouf wearing full makeup, sparkly high heels, and a long flowing white dress among other shiny accessories to portray his character in the upcoming Francis Ford Coppola film.

"Shia LaBeouf dons a long flowing dress, full makeup, and very high heels while filming Francis Ford Coppola‘s upcoming film “Megalopolis” alongside Chloe Fineman, Isabelle Kusman, and Jon Voight, among others," the post read.