Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at Graceland today (January 22), and numerous musicians gathered to honor her life.

The memorial service, which the public was invited to attend, was held on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. Fans gathered on the north lawn of Graceland Mansion, adjacent to the seated area on the center lawn that was reserved for Lisa Marie's family and friends.

For those who couldn't make it to Memphis, Tennessee, the service was livestreamed online. Elvis Presley's song "He Touched Me" played while the livestream awaited to begin, as reported by TMZ. A touching duet of Lisa Marie and her father singing "Where No One Stands Alone" also played.

The service began with a performance of "Amazing Grace," sung by Jason Clark and the Tennessee Mass Choir. After opening remarks from producer Joel Weinshanker and a tribute by former Mayor of Memphis A. C. Wharton, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins sang his band's 1998 track "To Sheila." Alanis Morissette also performed her 2021 song "Rest," and Axl Rose performed the Guns N' Roses hit "November Rain" in honor of Lisa Marie.

Following the service, there was a procession to Lisa Marie's final resting place in Meditation Garden, where both her father and son Benjamin are also buried.