Lisa Marie Presley Memorial At Graceland Will Be Livestreamed: How To Watch
By Dani Medina
January 18, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday (January 22).
A public memorial service, in which the general public is invited to attend, will be held on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. Sunday, Graceland announced on its website. For those who can't make it to Memphis, the memorial will be livestreamed online.
After the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa Marie's final resting place in the Meditation Garden.
The Presley family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers, although flowers, bouquets and other remembrances are permitted at the gravesite. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation supports several charitable organizations that focus on arts, education and children's programs in the Memphis area.
Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, will be laid to rest alongside her father and her late son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Photos obtained by TMZ show Lisa Marie's grave being prepped across from Elvis' plot and next to Benjamin's.
Also buried at the Presley family's estate in Tennessee are Elvis' parents Vernon and Gladys Presley, Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae and Elvis' twin brother Jessie Presley, who died at birth.
Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.— Graceland (@VisitGraceland) January 13, 2023
How to watch Lisa Marie Presley memorial live
Graceland will begin livestreaming the Lisa Marie Presley memorial on its website starting at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
You can watch it below (or here if it doesn't load).
More details about Lisa Marie Presley's memorial can be found here.
Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday (January 12) after suffering a full cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Los Angeles days before what would have been her 55th birthday.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla Presley said in a statement.
The news of Presley's death came hours after she was hospitalized after suffering a "full" cardiac arrest on Thursday. She was in the ICU in an induced coma and in critical condition leading up to her death.
Stars including John Travolta and Tom Hanks have shared their condolences for the late songwriter. Her ex-husbands Michael Jackson (estate) and Nicolas Cage have also shared tributes on social media.