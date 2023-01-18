Lisa Marie Presley Memorial At Graceland Will Be Livestreamed: How To Watch

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday (January 22).

A public memorial service, in which the general public is invited to attend, will be held on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. Sunday, Graceland announced on its website. For those who can't make it to Memphis, the memorial will be livestreamed online.

After the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa Marie's final resting place in the Meditation Garden.

The Presley family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers, although flowers, bouquets and other remembrances are permitted at the gravesite. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation supports several charitable organizations that focus on arts, education and children's programs in the Memphis area.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, will be laid to rest alongside her father and her late son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Photos obtained by TMZ show Lisa Marie's grave being prepped across from Elvis' plot and next to Benjamin's.

Also buried at the Presley family's estate in Tennessee are Elvis' parents Vernon and Gladys Presley, Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae and Elvis' twin brother Jessie Presley, who died at birth.