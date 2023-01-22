Kylie Jenner Reveals The Correct Way To Pronounce Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner has let fans know the correct way to pronounce her son's name.

Jenner finally revealed the name of her son on Instagram yesterday (January 21) —nearly a year after he was born. She also shared a few adorable photos of her second child with musician Travis Scott. They two also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Everyone in the Kardashian family were quick to welcome Aire Webster, born February 2, 2022 to Instagram. "my boooyyyyyyy 🥹❤️🥰," Kendall Jenner said. "I love you Aire Webster ❤️," said Kris Jenner. "The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️," Khloe Kardashian commented. Other famous friends also showed some love. "😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Aire angel," commented Hailey Bieber. "Omg angel 😍😍," said SZA.

Now, Jenner is clarifying how to say the 11-month-old's name after a fan page posed the question. The account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the child and asked, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Jenner answered by commenting "AIR" alongside a red heart emoji.