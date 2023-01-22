Selena Gomez And Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Caught Holding Hands In NYC

Selena Gomez and Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart were recently spotted in New York City together on what appears to be a date.

Gomez and Taggart were seen walking hand-in-hand last night (January 21) after eating dinner at an Italian restaurant called Torrisi in SoHo. These are just the latest paparazzi snaps fueling the relationship rumors between Gomez and Taggart. Last week, the two were seen bowling together in Brooklyn, and photos obtained by Page Six show the musicians "making out."

On January 19 —shortly after the bowling incident— the "My Mind & Me" singer took to her Instagram Story, seemingly to dispel the rumors circulating around the two. She revealed her relationship status in the sincle-deleted post of a black and white sky. The caption read, "I like being alone too much," and Selena added the hashtag: "I am single."

However, an insider told US Weekly on January 17 that Gomez, 33, and Taggart, 33, were keeping their relationship "very casual and low-key." "They aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," the insider said, adding that the two "go bowling and to the movies."

"Selena can hardly keep her hands off him," the source continued, adding that they are "having a lot of fun together."