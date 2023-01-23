Body Missing From Stolen Chicago Funeral Home Van

A van carrying the body of a deceased individual was stolen from Collins and Stone Funeral Home in Rockford on Saturday. According to a tweet shared by the Rockford Police Department, the van was recovered shortly after it was stolen, but the body was no where to be found.

"**ALERT** A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside and it fled the area immediately. The van was just located in Chicago. We are continuing our investigation at this time and any further updates will be posted here," the tweet read.