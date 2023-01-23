Body Missing From Stolen Chicago Funeral Home Van
By Logan DeLoye
January 23, 2023
A van carrying the body of a deceased individual was stolen from Collins and Stone Funeral Home in Rockford on Saturday. According to a tweet shared by the Rockford Police Department, the van was recovered shortly after it was stolen, but the body was no where to be found.
"**ALERT** A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside and it fled the area immediately. The van was just located in Chicago. We are continuing our investigation at this time and any further updates will be posted here," the tweet read.
According to WGN9, the van was stolen from South 5th Street and was later found on East 87th Street. The police department shared an update on Monday morning in regards to the location of the body that was absent from the van upon discovery.
"**UPDATE** The deceased was not located inside the van when it was found in Chicago. We are working with our Law Enforcement partners to continue the search. Please check this Twitter thread for further updates." WGN9 mentioned that the missing deceased man was placed in a white body bag with a maroon velvet cover. Information regarding the missing man's name has not been released as the investigation continues.