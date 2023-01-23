Coldplay Unveil Special Run Of North American Tour Dates

By Katrina Nattress

January 23, 2023

After spending most of 2022 on the road, Coldplay's gearing up for another year of their Music of the Spheres world tour. In March, they'll play makeup dates in Brazil after being forced to cancel due to Chris Martin suffering from a severe lung infection. They'll then head to the UK and Europe for the summer, but that's not where the tour will end. On Monday (January 23), Coldplay unveiled a special west coast run of dates that sees them playing stadiums in California, Washington, and British Columbia in September. H.E.R. and Shake 070 are set to play support on all four dates.

Even though they're currently on a break from touring, Coldplay has kept themselves plenty busy the past few months. At the beginning of December, Martin confirmed they were in the studio, and the following week Nile Rodgers revealed he had been working on new music with the band. "Yesterday, I worked with Coldplay for the first day," Rodgers said at the time. "We had a blast. What was great working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing. Let's go."

See Coldplay's tour announcement and a list of new North American dates below.

Coldplay 2023 North American Tour Dates

9/20: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

9/22: Vancouver, BC - BC Place

9/27: San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

9/30: Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl

