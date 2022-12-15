Coldplay Have Been In The Studio With This Music Legend

Coldplay are teaming up with a music giant for their latest project. According to a report from Music-News.com, the band has been making new music with the legendary Nile Rodgers for their next album. The Chic guitarist opened up to The Sun at the Nordoff Robbins Carol Service earlier this week.

"Yesterday, I worked with Coldplay for the first day," Rodgers revealed. "We had a blast. What was great working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing. Let's go."

For now, the band has yet to say anything about the collaboration but they did confirm that they were back in the studio last week. Frontman Chris Martin took to Twitter on December 7th to share a list of songs he's been listening to lately. At the bottom of the Notes app screenshot read, "We are in the studio."

The apparent Nile Rodgers collab comes after the band co-wrote BTS member Jin's first solo single "The Astronaut." The artists were able to give the song its live debut together before Jin began his mandatory South Korean military duty.

Shortly after, Coldplay was forced to cancel their shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil after Martin contracted a "serious lung infection." The band told fans in a statement: "To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health."