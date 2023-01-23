Drake Pauses Concert After Fan Falls From Second Floor Balcony
By Tony M. Centeno
January 23, 2023
Drake had to make sure one fan was ok after a man plunged from the second floor balcony and landed in the crowd below.
During the second night of his show at the historic Apollo Theater, January 22, the Canadian rapper was about to bring out 21 Savage for another set full of hits from Her Loss when a fan fell from the balcony into the middle of the orchestra pit. In various videos shared to social media, you can see 21 walk out on stage and instantly felt the mood change as Drake looked out into the crowd with a concerned look on his face.
"Just gotta make sure somebody's OK," Drake told the audience while someone from his team approached him and 21.
The incident happened towards the latter half of the concert. In the midst of his fall, the fan also broke a light fixture on his way down. However, the building's officials confirmed that no one was injured. The Certified Lover Boy rapper left the stage for about 15 minutes and waited until he got the thumbs up before he continued on with the show. Before the fan toppled over the edge, Drake's pair of intimate performances at the Apollo had gone down without any issues. During the first half, Lil Uzi Vert made a surprise appearance and performed his recent single "Just Wanna Rock." Drake thanked him by giving the Philly rapper his flowers.
Once official confirmed the fallen fan was ok, Drake and 21 continued with the set and performed their hottest collaborations like "Jimmy Cooks," "Rich Flex," "Knife Talk" and more. At the end of the Atlanta rapper's time on stage, the OVO Sound founder assured the crowd that there will be more joint sets in the future. He previously confirmed his plans for a tour, but last night he gave fans a better idea of when it will happen.
"If you guys enjoyed that experience, feel free to come see and my brother this Summer,” Drake said.
On night one of his debut show at The Apollo, the 36-year-old rapper delivered an array of B-side tracks like "Over My Dead Body" and fan favorites like "Over." After breaking out major bangers like "Best I Ever Had," "One Dance," "God's Plan" and others, Drizzy stunned the crowd by bringing out Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey to perform their classic Dipset tracks. The Harlem-based collective, who was extremely influential to the boy, delivered a slew of their own hits like "I Really Mean It," "Dipset Anthem" and even Jones' "We Fly High." Drake even switched up his "Degrassi" themed fit and rocked Cam's infamous pink mink jacket.
In addition to his dope set with the Diplomats, Drake also teased the possibility of releasing new music in the new year. He's already dropped his first guest verse of 2023, but he said there could more new tunes coming soon.
“I thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time, none of those things are stopping making music for you,” Drake told the doting crowd. “I hope I can strike up some more emotions for you, maybe this year — I might get bored and make another one.”
Check out more videos of Drake's show at the Apollo below.
