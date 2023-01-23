Drake Pauses Concert After Fan Falls From Second Floor Balcony

Once official confirmed the fallen fan was ok, Drake and 21 continued with the set and performed their hottest collaborations like "Jimmy Cooks," "Rich Flex," "Knife Talk" and more. At the end of the Atlanta rapper's time on stage, the OVO Sound founder assured the crowd that there will be more joint sets in the future. He previously confirmed his plans for a tour, but last night he gave fans a better idea of when it will happen.



"If you guys enjoyed that experience, feel free to come see and my brother this Summer,” Drake said.



On night one of his debut show at The Apollo, the 36-year-old rapper delivered an array of B-side tracks like "Over My Dead Body" and fan favorites like "Over." After breaking out major bangers like "Best I Ever Had," "One Dance," "God's Plan" and others, Drizzy stunned the crowd by bringing out Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey to perform their classic Dipset tracks. The Harlem-based collective, who was extremely influential to the boy, delivered a slew of their own hits like "I Really Mean It," "Dipset Anthem" and even Jones' "We Fly High." Drake even switched up his "Degrassi" themed fit and rocked Cam's infamous pink mink jacket.